Best Android app deals of the day: Donut County, Florence, Mobile Doc Scanner, more

It is now time for all of Monday’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Check out our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs for all of the best offers on handsets, smart home gear, and laptops, then come right back here for all of today’s Android app deals. Speaking of which, today’s collection is a particularly notable one with a host of top tier titles including, but not limited to, Donut County, Florence, Gorogoa, DRAGON QUEST II, THE GAME OF LIFE, Monopoly, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan), and much more. Head below for a complete look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Motorola’s razr 5G at $400 off and this deal on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus, today’s Android-Friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google Home Mini at a low of just $13. While the Chromebook offers continue to roll in, including this morning’s HP 2021 model Chromebook 14 deal matching the Amazon low at $210, we are also tracking rare deal on NVIDIA Shield TV Stick with Android TV. On the accessory side of things, Levoit’s new smart Google Assistant air purifier is seeing nice launch discount, but we are also tracking a fresh batch of Anker Amazon deals from $16 and even more in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $20, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Donut County:

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prize. When BK falls into one of his own holes, he’s confronted by his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are all stuck 999 feet underground… and they demand answers!

