Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $20, Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Kingdom Hearts All-in-One package on PS4 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still fetching the original MSRP of $99.99 in digital form via PSN, this one has been hovering around the $40 range as of late and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While you won’t find Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory in this package, it does contain 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences from HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX all the way up to Kingdom Hearts III, and is a great way to score just about every game in the series for your library in one shot. Here’s some details on Kingdom Hearts making its debut as an Epic Games Store exclusive for all of you PC gamers. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Outriders, Cloudpunk, Trials of Mana, Persona 5 Royal, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $15 (Reg. $40)
- Catherine: Full Body Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- South Park: Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Plus Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Eastward eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- More details from the Nintendo Indie World showcase
- Axiom Verge 2 eShop $18 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Arcade Ghosts ‘n Goblins $1 (Reg. $2)
- Scroll to bottom of this page for deal
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Metro 2033 Redux eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Metro: Last Light Redux eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village $49 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $40(Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
