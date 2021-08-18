Reader’s Digest magazine up to 70% off: 1-yr. for under $6 (Reg. up to $20) + more

-
70% off $6/yr.

DiscountMags has now kicked off its deals of the week with a solid price drop on Reader’s Digest magazine. You can now score 1-year for $5.95 with free shipping, no sales tax, and zero auto-renewals. Regularly up to $20 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $8 per year and carries 4+ star ratings from over 17,000 customers, today’s offer is up to 70% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. And remember, cary of the magazines in your cart at DiscountMags can be sent to a separate address with an optional gift note as well. Head below for more deals and details. 

Reader’s Digest magazine

Reader’s Digest magazine covers everything from uplifting stories of personal achievement and illustrations, to health topics, family features, great stories from around the world, and “a compelling main article for the latest in literature.” You’ll also find “inspiring true stories, the healthy recipes, and helpful hints for around the house.”

Today’s Reader’s Digest magazine deal comes by way of the latest deals of the week event at DiscountMags. It also has some other notable magazine offers including Popular Mechanics and even something for the kids starting from just over $5.50 per year right here

For more reading material, check out the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies and then dive into our August 2021 Reading List for some fresh new ideas, page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, and more. You’ll also want to check out our media deal hub for even more as well as the latest movie and TV show deals. 

More on Reader’s Digest:

Every month, Reader’s Digest Magazine comes out with what’s new in health, books, humor, food, and more. Reader’s Digest is easy to read, with colorful art, smart features, and a handsome layout with plenty of room for all the latest in the areas that matter to you. Subscribers to Reader’s Digest Magazine enjoy the inspiring true stories, the healthy recipes, and the helpful hints for around the house. 

