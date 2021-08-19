Satechi debuts new MagSafe Dock with low-profile aluminum design [Deal]

Today, Satechi is expanding its stable of MagSafe accessories with a new companion to Apple’s official charger. Delivering a streamlined place to rest your iPhone 12, the new Satechi MagSafe Dock keeps the charger in place while still providing all of the perks of Apple’s new wireless charging standard. Now available for purchase, you can head below for all of the details and a launch discount.

Satechi debuts new aluminum MagSafe Dock

Drawing inspiration from other MagSafe mounts we’ve seen from brands like Nomad, who first launched its stainless steel model back in April, Satechi is now getting in on the action with an offering of its own. Arriving with much of the same overall design as other models that have hit the market, the new Satechi MagSafe Dock mixes things up with an aluminum build and more affordable price point to its more premium competitors.

Milled from a block of aluminum, the brand’s latest release is designed to pair with an existing Apple MagSafe charger. Looking to solve one of the official accessory’s biggest pain points, the Satechi MagSafe Dock helps keep the charger in place when going to remove your iPhone 12 series device.

Alongside having its aluminum material being a way to stand out from other models on the market, Satechi’s foray into the product category also delivers a much more streamlined package. Nomad’s offering that we previously released can hardly be considered too bulky, but today’s new debut manages to shave off some of the form-factor to deliver a more lightweight build.

On the bottom, there’s also a micro-suction padding to round out the package. This should help ensure that the Satechi MagSafe Dock stays in place on your desk or nightstand, especially when paired with the metal form factor of the accessory.

Now available for purchase with a launch discount

Satechi’s latest debut is now joining its collection of other premium accessories with a price that actually manages to undercut the competition. You’ll typically pay $24.99 for the Satechi MagSafe Dock, which introductory pricing taking 20% off that retail price tag. Through the end of the weekend, you’ll be able to score the new release for $19.99 when code BK2SCHOOL20 has been applied at checkout via Satechi’s online storefront or its official Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Back when I reviewed the Nomad MagSafe mount earlier this year, I walked away with a pretty strong impression of the form factor. The only real downside was its higher-end price tag, which was a bit of a deal-breaker despite the more premium materials. Satechi seems to have spotted that drawback and geared its new MagSafe Dock to fill the void. I’m sure many will find the streamlined design to be a perk, but the more affordable price tag is certainly going to be the real selling point in my book.

