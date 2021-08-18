Amazon’s #1 best-selling dual-visor motorcycle helmet just fell to $37.50 (Save 50%)

ILMotor (99% lifetime positive feedback from 7,300+) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Visor Small Motorcycle Helmet for $37.50 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Outside of a couple minor price drops here and there, our research shows this helmet has been reliably listed at $75 for months. This confirms that you are in fact shaving 50% off and cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked. If your motorcycle helmet has seen better days or you simply want to grab one for the kids, now is a great time to snatch this deal up. This #1 best-selling solution features a high-resistance ABS shell that’s paired with a lightweight design that “reduces wind noise.” Up front you’ll find a modular, flip-up visor with anti-scratch and anti-fog properties that aim to keep the view crystal clear. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover a 60-pack of Armor All Car Protectant Wipes at under $7 Prime shipped. These are made with motorcycles, cars, and trucks in mind, paving the way for you to easily keep your ride spotless. With more than 9,200 Amazon reviews so far, the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Other outdoor-friendly markdowns we’ve spotted range from up to 50% off Oakley sunglasses, t-shirts, and more, a nice batch of Chemical Guys car cleaning gear from $12.50, alongside this PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer at $90. Oh, and don’t forget that the Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife is under $18 right now.

ILM Dual-Visor Motorcycle Helmet features:

  • High Resistance ABS Shell With Micrometrically Adjustable Strap
  • Meets or Exceeds FMVSS-218 and DOT Safety Standards
  • Helmet Liner / Cheek Pads are Lightweight, Soft and Easily Removable and Washable
  • Sleek and Lightweight Design Reduces Wind Noise
  • Modular Flip-Up Function Anti-Scratch, Anti-Fog and Wide View Clear Visor

