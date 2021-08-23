Allen’s highly-rated Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount Rack now down at $32 (Nearly 25% off)

-
AmazonAllen Sports
Reg. $40 $32

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount Rack (102DN-R) for $31.70 shipped. Regularly $40 these days at Amazon, this is nearly 25% off, a 2021 Amazon low, and the lowest price we can find. Whether you’re preparing for next year or have some epic end-of-summer/fall adventures to take care of, this is one of the highest-rated solutions you’ll find at this price. Ready to safely affix two bikes to the back of your ride, a pair of side straps offer extra stability alongside a lifetime warranty and a setup that takes “seconds.” Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s deal put the Allen solution above at the lowest price we can find for anything comparable with solid ratings from a trustworthy brand. And leaves you with enough to ensure you’re ready for everything when out and about with this 16-in-1 Multi-Function Bike Mechanic Repair Multi-tool for $8 Prime shipped. It caries stellar ratings from over 10,800 Amazon customers and includes three tire pry bars as well. 

Some other gear on sale that will come in handy is this 28-piece socket and driver set for just $10 Prime shipped, the Amazon-made 4-piece Pry Bar/Nail Puller Set, and EVEREADY’s Energi LED Flashlights. Swing by our DIY hub for more of those and over to our sports/fitness guide for the rest of today’s best health and fitness-related discounts. 

More on the Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount Rack:

The Allen Sports 102DN Deluxe Two Bike Carrier fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans and SUV’s (make sure to confirm specific vehicle fit above). Its patented design sets up quickly and will safely transport your bicycles around town or cross country. Two side straps deliver exceptional lateral stability on your vehicle. A patented tie-down system individually secures and protects your bicycles.

