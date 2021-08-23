Double your power outlets with four Govee Dual Smart Plugs at $5 each (Amazon low, 50% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dual Smart Plugs for $20 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the first price drop we have tracked. These Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs set themselves apart from much of the competition by packing two outlets that can be controlled independently from one another. With several dual-outlet smart plugs throughout my home, I can tell you first hand just how nice it is to not only tap into smart connectivity, but also turn a single power source into two. Reviews are still rolling in for this recent release, but so far these are rated 4.4/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s list of competing plugs will drive home just how good of a deal you’re getting. For instance, this 2-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs is the #1 best-seller at Amazon and costs $15. That being said, if you don’t need as many, this is a more affordable route to take. Bear in mind that each unit only wields one plug instead of two.

Once you’re finished up here, be sure to take a quick look at our smart home guide. There you’ll find Google Nest Cam Indoor at $90, an Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale for $12, and a nice batch of HomeKit-compatible LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, and more from $25. You can also score Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm at $105 and even Nest Secure for $213.

Govee Dual Smart Plug features:

Wireless App Control – Use the free Govee Home App to access the Smart Plug via WiFi and Bluetooth to enjoy powerful control and convenient features no matter where you are. Note: Don’t support 5G WiFi.

Smart Voice Control – Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free on/off control of your plugged-in devices and appliances. Note: Please download Govee Home App.

Compact 2-in-1 Design – With 2 horizontally-positioned plugs, Dual Smart Plug only covers a single outlet in a normal vertical outlet fixture. This means you can expand your 2-socket fixtures into 4 smart outlets.

