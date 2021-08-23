LG’s 2021 evo 4K Gallery OLED TVs with AirPlay 2 up to $800 off: 55- to 77-inches + more

-
Home TheaterLGbuydig
$800+ off $1,897+

BuyDig is now offering the 65-inch 2021 model LG G1 OLED evo 4K Gallery Smart TV for $2,496.99 shipped with a $200 Visa gift card attached. Regularly $3,000, this is up to $703 in savings with the gift card value and the lowest total we can find. It is currently on sale for $2,500 at Amazon and Best Buy with no additional credit. This is a 65-inch OLED 4K gallery-style design TV with a “barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall.” NVIDIA G-SYNC, Dolby Atmos, and HDR support is joined by direct access to your streaming services, Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality, as well as four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find the other sizes on sale below. 

More LG evo OLED TV deals:

For something even more affordable in the 65-inch category, take a look at the $1,000 Hisense ULED U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV. This one comes in at over $1,400 under today’s lead deal and carries equally as solid ratings. It doesn’t sport the OLED panel, but it is a brand new 2021 model with all of the latest fixings. 

Then dive into our latest 4K TV roundup for loads more options and up to $1,000 in savings on models from Samsung, including The Frame, LG, and more right here

More on the LG OLED evo:

LG OLED evo sets a new standard for display. The next-generation OLED panel, combined with the computational power of the Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor, takes your viewing experience to another level. The redesigned panel includes an extra layer and a more emissive material. These optimize the structure and refine the wavelengths to increase the efficiency of light while the Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor uniquely tunes the picture on the new panel to enhance everything you watch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

LG

buydig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This 4K/60Hz switch turns one HDMI port into five: $20 ...
4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit,...
Monoprice’s highly-rated soundbars now up to 38% ...
Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hi...
Two new 38- and 34-inch curved LG UltraWide monitors ar...
LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,00...
Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Goo...
LG’s updated high-tech face mask with built-in ai...
Show More Comments

Related

$1,000 off

LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,000 in savings (55- to 83-inches)

$1,339+ Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
$500 off

4K TV price drops from $1,200: LG, Sony, OLEDs, Android, more

$1,098+ Learn More
$400+ off

Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hits Amazon low at $1,798 ($400+ off), more

$1,798 Learn More
$900 off

4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit, The Frame $300 off, more

$580+ Learn More
Reg. $1,600+

Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV hits Amazon low at $1,298 + more

$1,298 Learn More
Reg. $3,800

Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $500 Amazon credit + more

$600 credit Learn More
Today only

ARRIS S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $149 (Save 25%), more

26% off Learn More