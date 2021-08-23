LG’s 2021 evo 4K Gallery OLED TVs with AirPlay 2 up to $800 off: 55- to 77-inches + more

BuyDig is now offering the 65-inch 2021 model LG G1 OLED evo 4K Gallery Smart TV for $2,496.99 shipped with a $200 Visa gift card attached. Regularly $3,000, this is up to $703 in savings with the gift card value and the lowest total we can find. It is currently on sale for $2,500 at Amazon and Best Buy with no additional credit. This is a 65-inch OLED 4K gallery-style design TV with a “barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall.” NVIDIA G-SYNC, Dolby Atmos, and HDR support is joined by direct access to your streaming services, Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality, as well as four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find the other sizes on sale below.

More LG evo OLED TV deals:

LG 55-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $1,897 (Reg. $2,200) Plus $100 Visa Gift Card

(Reg. $2,200) LG 77-inch G1 OLED evo 4K Smart TV $3997 (Reg. $4,500+) Plus $300 Visa Gift Card

For something even more affordable in the 65-inch category, take a look at the $1,000 Hisense ULED U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV. This one comes in at over $1,400 under today’s lead deal and carries equally as solid ratings. It doesn’t sport the OLED panel, but it is a brand new 2021 model with all of the latest fixings.

Then dive into our latest 4K TV roundup for loads more options and up to $1,000 in savings on models from Samsung, including The Frame, LG, and more right here.

More on the LG OLED evo:

LG OLED evo sets a new standard for display. The next-generation OLED panel, combined with the computational power of the Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor, takes your viewing experience to another level. The redesigned panel includes an extra layer and a more emissive material. These optimize the structure and refine the wavelengths to increase the efficiency of light while the Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor uniquely tunes the picture on the new panel to enhance everything you watch.

