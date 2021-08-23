UGREEN takes 30% off Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and iPad gear priced from $6.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Apple Watch Charging Stand for $6.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $9, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Outfit your desk or nightstand with this sleek, yet affordable Apple Watch charging stand. It’s compatible with all models, making it a versatile option that’s great for just about any space. Setup is a breeze, with buyers only having to slide their existing Apple Watch charger into place to be up and running. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find several more UGREEN products that are also 30% off.

More UGREEN deals:

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in Wali’s highly-rated dual-monitor desk mount at under $19 or the Blue Yeti X Pro USB Microphone for $140. Oh, and let’s not forget that Razer’s back to school sale is live with gaming keyboards, mice, chairs, and more from $40.

UGREEN Apple Watch Charging Stand features:

  • User-friendly design: Night stand mode with standard 45-degree angle design for the perfect angle of view and use. Sturdy ABS body, delicate polish, sleek-looking, it’s a great watch charging stand for desk, table, nightstand.
  • Easy and Convenience: Great convenience to place your apple watch. UGREEN iwatch holder helps you to manage your charging cable while it is charged at the perfect angle, which offers a clean desk for you.

