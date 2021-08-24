Best Android app deals of the day: Coloring Book, ProCam X, Cubasis 3, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. You’ll find a series of new all-time lows on hardware in our Android deal hub as well as a host of ongoing Google smart home offers, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Coloring Book+, ProCam X (HD Camera Pro), Fliplomacy, Sasaya, and Cubasis 3. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone is still on sale for the first time but we also spotted Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra lineup at up to $223 off the going rates this morning. You’ll also want to check out this $150 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ before you dive into today’s offer on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal at $110 shipped. The same goes for Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 alongside our accessory offers including new all-time lows on Amazon Basics USB-C GaN chargers and everything in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Aliens Fireteam Elite $34, Doom Slayers Collection $11, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Coloring Book+:

450+ coloring pages, with cute pictures organized into the following categories: Animals, Airplanes, Nature, People, Cars, Christmas, Halloween, Winter and more…Both Girls and Boys will find their perfect coloring pages here…Stained Glass category for teens and adults. Take a photo of any coloring page (or download one from internet) and color it in the app – use Export feature from your Gallery / Camera app. Great on a phone or tablet alike. ZOOM function to color tiny details on detailed pictures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!