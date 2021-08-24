Best Android app deals of the day: Coloring Book, ProCam X, Cubasis 3, more

-
Apps GamesGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. You’ll find a series of new all-time lows on hardware in our Android deal hub as well as a host of ongoing Google smart home offers, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Coloring Book+, ProCam X (HD Camera Pro), Fliplomacy, Sasaya, and Cubasis 3. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone is still on sale for the first time but we also spotted Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra lineup at up to $223 off the going rates this morning. You’ll also want to check out this $150 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ before you dive into today’s offer on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal at $110 shipped. The same goes for Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 alongside our accessory offers including new all-time lows on Amazon Basics USB-C GaN chargers and everything in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Aliens Fireteam Elite $34, Doom Slayers Collection $11, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Coloring Book+:

450+ coloring pages, with cute pictures organized into the following categories: Animals, Airplanes, Nature, People, Cars, Christmas, Halloween, Winter and more…Both Girls and Boys will find their perfect coloring pages here…Stained Glass category for teens and adults. Take a photo of any coloring page (or download one from internet) and color it in the app – use Export feature from your Gallery / Camera app. Great on a phone or tablet alike. ZOOM function to color tiny details on detailed pictures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cl...
Atgames Legends Gamer Mini includes an arcade controlle...
Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase starts now with 90 mins ...
Snag two Nintendo Switch tempered glass screen protecto...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Northgard, Insp...
Today’s best game deals: Aliens Fireteam Elite $3...
Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 ...
Upgraded PlayStation 5 model is real; new SKUs land in ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A, Hexologic, and more

FREE+ Learn More
31% off

Pocket the CRKT Squid Folding Knife for under $16 Prime shipped (Save 31%, 2021 low)

Under $16 Learn More
$102.50 off

Upgrade your Zoom calls with this #1 best-selling ring light kit for $57.50 (Up to $102.50 off)

$57.50 Learn More

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

20% off

Travel-sized Purell hand sanitizer, cleaners, wipes, and more on sale from $12 at Amazon

$12 Learn More

Hisense’s 75-inch 8K TV launches with 120Hz refresh rate, ability to upscale content, more

New lows

LEGO’s Art Mosaics are down to new Amazon lows: Iron Man, Andy Warhol, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR falls to a new all-time low at $575 off

$575 off Learn More