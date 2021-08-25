Bring Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock Essential to your nightstand at $30 (Reg. $49)

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $49, today’s 39% discount returns it to match the best price of the year last set back in April. Bringing Google Assistant to a nightstand-friendly package, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential lives up to its name with a built-in display for showcasing the time, alarms, and even the temperature. Alongside all of the Assistant prowess, there’s also a 2.4A USB charging port for streamlining your setup, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

At $30, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the most affordable way to expand your Assistant setup. For comparison, you’d pay $35 for the Google Nest Mini, which lacks the built-in screen and other nightstand perks noted above. So whether you’re planning to bring the voice assistant to your bedroom or just somewhere else around the house, the featured deal is about as compelling as it gets thanks to today’s discount.

But then speaking of Google smart home upgrades, we just saw a notable price cut go live on Nest Learning Thermostat. Delivering the best price of the year, you’re looking at a notable $50 discount just ahead of winter weather, allowing you to set up automations for $199.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

