LG’s 27-inch Ergo UltraFine Monitor wields USB-C at a low of $300 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p USB-C UltraFine Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Having launched at $450, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $47 in order to mark a new all-time low at 25% off. Delivering a 27-inch 1440p panel to your setup, this monitor stands out from other offerings on the market while living up to its name with an ergonomic stand that mounts to your desk. That allows the display to be elevated or lowered, as well as rated into a vertical orientation and more. On top of its HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 hub, there’s also a built-in USB-C slot with 60W passthrough charging. I’ve been using the 32-inch model since the start of the year and am a big fan of its overall design, especially the more novel mount. Over 135 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you can live without the more novel and flexible stand, going with LG’s 27-inch 4K Display at $280 is worth a look instead. This offering arrives with much of the same slim bezel design as the lead deal, but steps up the resolution to 4K in the process. So alongside being more affordable, you can count on the image to look a bit more crisp.

Or for a more battlestation-worthy offering, we’re tracking a series of LG’s UltraGear monitors on sale. With up to $203 in savings to be had, there are various models seeing notable discounts starting at $249. Or you could just go with Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR, while it’s down to a new all-time low at $500 off.

LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor features:

Lifelike resolution and flexible workstation in one. Take productivity and comfort to new levels with the LG 27QN880 monitor with Ergo Stand that adjusts to your needs. At 27″ and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG’s QHD IPS Display features accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Fast response, all the ports you need and easy setup. Whatever the task, get it done with speed and efficiency.

