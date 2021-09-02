Sharpies, dry erase boards, chalk, felt pens, more up to 57% off at Amazon with deals from $7

-
AmazonOffice SuppliesAmazon BasicsSharpie
57% off From $7

Amazon has now kicked off an Amazon Basics office and school supply sale alongside a fresh batch of EXPO and Sharpie offers. With deals starting from around $7, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great chance to grab any last minute school supplies you might have forgotten or just to outfit the home office with some new gear. You’ll find everything from Sharpies and Paper-Mate felt tip pens to Amazon Basics slime activator, dry erase boards, chalk, and much more on sale right now. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks. 

Amazon office supply deals:

We are also still tracking some great deals in the latest Amazon BIC sale with offers starting from just $3. And here some notable school and office supply sales still live outside of Amazon with deals from $0.25:

More on the Sharpie Oil-Based Paint Markers:

  • Colorful ink is perfect for rock painting, creating scrapbooks, posters and window art
  • Quick drying oil based ink resists fading, smearing and water
  • High contrast colors create opaque and glossy marks that stand out on dark, light and reflective surfaces
  • Medium point lays down highly visible lines perfect for decorating windows

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

Amazon Basics Sharpie

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast falls to new all-time low...
Swiss+Tech’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool slides in your wa...
CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Bass gaming headset returns...
Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Loveseat ...
Amazon launches 35% off STEM kids’ play set sale ...
Hit up the disc golf course with this 6-piece starter s...
ecobee’s SmartCamera packs HomeKit Secure Video +...
elago’s nifty Ice Cream AirPods Pro cases fall to...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

$3+ Learn More

Power your off-grid home or campsite with solar panel setups from $105, more in New Green Deals

Hands-on: Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank now comes in four new delightful colors

New low

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast falls to new all-time low at $129 shipped (Reg. $230)

$129 Learn More
Save now

Swiss+Tech’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool slides in your wallet for under $6 Prime shipped

Under $6 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Ghostrunner, Terraria, Bloodstained, much more

$1.50+ Learn More
Save $50

CORSAIR’s HS60 Haptic Bass gaming headset returns to all-time low of $80 ($50 off), more

$80 Learn More
$101 off

Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Loveseat plunges to $236 shipped ($101 off)

$236 Learn More