Sharpies, dry erase boards, chalk, felt pens, more up to 57% off at Amazon with deals from $7

Amazon has now kicked off an Amazon Basics office and school supply sale alongside a fresh batch of EXPO and Sharpie offers. With deals starting from around $7, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great chance to grab any last minute school supplies you might have forgotten or just to outfit the home office with some new gear. You’ll find everything from Sharpies and Paper-Mate felt tip pens to Amazon Basics slime activator, dry erase boards, chalk, and much more on sale right now. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks.
Amazon office supply deals:
- 2-pack Sharpie Quick-Drying Permanent Marker $8 (Reg. $11+)
- 8-pack Sharpie Oil-Based Paint Markers $14.50 (Reg. $17+)
- 16-pack Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens $14 (Reg. $16+)
- Amazon Dry Erase Board $25.50 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Glass Dry Erase Board $51 (Reg. $60)
- 4-pack Amazon Glow in The Dark Glue $8.50 (Reg. $15+)
- 48-pack Amazon Dustless Chalk $12 (Reg. $15.50)
- Amazon Basics Slime Activator $7.50 (Reg. $9+)
- Plus more Sharpie and EXPO deals..
- And more Amazon Basics office supplies…
We are also still tracking some great deals in the latest Amazon BIC sale with offers starting from just $3. And here some notable school and office supply sales still live outside of Amazon with deals from $0.25:
- Target back-to-school sale up to 85% off
- Plus additional 5% off for RedCard holders
- Staples back-to-school sale supply sale from $0.50
- Paper, glue, notebooks, much more
- Office Depot school supplies on sale up to 55% off from $0.50
- Crayola, glue, notebooks, much more
More on the Sharpie Oil-Based Paint Markers:
- Colorful ink is perfect for rock painting, creating scrapbooks, posters and window art
- Quick drying oil based ink resists fading, smearing and water
- High contrast colors create opaque and glossy marks that stand out on dark, light and reflective surfaces
- Medium point lays down highly visible lines perfect for decorating windows
