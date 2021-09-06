Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen for $280 shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB Andoird Tablet for $279.99 shipped. Usually going for the $350 list price, that marks the third-best price of the year at $30 shy of the all-time low for a new condition model. Perfect for content consumption, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features AKG speakers with Dolby Audio to complement the 10.4-inch touchscreen. And with the included S Pen, it’s ready to take on everything from digital art to editing and notetaking, all backed by 12-hour battery life. And while you’ll find 64GB of onboard storage here, you can upgrade that to up to 1TB with a microSD card. Over 3,400 satisfied customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. See more below.

To make the most of today’s savings, why not round out your new tablet with some extra goodies to help you get the most out of it? Personally, I’d invest in this highly-rated case for $16. It packs dual-layer protection for both small dings and scratches and includes a space for your S Pen. Plus, the whole thing folds out to act as a desktop stand. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

Then, head over to our coverage of NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 routers starting from $74. It’s the perfect way to ensure seamless coverage no matter where you’re streaming, gaming, or setting up smart home gadgets, and with speeds up to 5.4Gb/s, you’ll have plenty of firepower for whatever your household’s needs may be.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

