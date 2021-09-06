Ready to start gaming on PC? This desktop turns RTX on with 3070 Ti + Ryzen 7 at $2,250

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz Ryzen 7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $2,249.99 shipped bundled with Battlefield 2042. Falling $150 from its normal going rate, you’ll find that this desktop is among the best we’ve tracked for a higher-end RTX 3070 Ti desktop, though some lower-specced models have gone for as low as $1,800 in the past. Thanks to the 3rd Generation Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti GPU, this is a fantastic gaming machine. The 3070 Ti is made for 1440p gaming and and will even play most titles at 100+ FPS, with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD also in tow for a high-end experience all around. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can’t drop over $2,000 on a desktop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get a 3rd Generation Ryzen 7 or the RTX 3070 Ti, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget that ROCCAT gaming gear is currently on sale for Labor Day, delivering new all-time lows at up to 50% off. Whether you need a mouse, keyboard, headset, or something else, it’s likely on sale right now, so be sure to check out Nona’s coverage for more.

More on the Skytech Chronos:

Play to your heart’s content with ultra-smooth framerate and gorgeous visuals at FHD, 2K and beyond. The latest Gen4 NVMe SSD loads game levels and maps faster so you start to play sooner. RGB case fans, liquid RGB AIO CPU cooler and tempered glass side panel present a powerhouse that looks as awesome as it performs.

