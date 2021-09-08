Put a PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Switch Controller under the tree this year, pre-order now at $23

Today we’re taking an early look at the new PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Edition controller for Nintendo Switch. While the 2021 holiday season is still a few months out, PowerA has now unleashed its first Christmas offering well ahead of the holiday rush so folks most interested can lock-in pre-orders now and ensure there’s one ready to go under the tree. The new Mario Holiday Sweater controller features a sort of 8-bit looking knit pattern, although it does appear to have a trimmed-down feature set by comparison to the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers we feature on a regular basis. Head below for a closer look and pre-order details.

We actually saw a host of new wired and wireless controllers to its Enhanced lineup including Dungeon Jump Mario, Mario Pop Art, and Power-Up Mario offerings you can check out right here. But for now we are looking ahead to the holiday season at the PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Edition controller for Nintendo Switch.

Much like the already available Pokémon Holiday Sweater edition, Mario Holiday Sweater features a sport of knit-like pattern with green, red, and white renderings of classic Nintendo and winter iconography. The split white and red paint job is also adorned with an 8-bit image of Mario from the NES game that started it all. It’s a great holiday-themed collectible that will be a wonderful stocking stuffer or gift for Mario fans this season.

While it does sport the same “ergonomic” form factor as the Enhanced wired models out there, as well as the detachable 10-foot cable and Pro controller-style button layout, this one does not feature the mappable buttons and back-mounted paddles. It also doesn’t support HD rumble, IR, or motion controls.

The new PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Edition wired controller for Nintendo Switch is now up for pre-order at Amazon for $22.99 Prime shipped — about $5 under the more feature-rich Enhanced Edition and well below the $50+ price tag on the wireless editions. It is releasing on October 8, 2021, according to the Amazon listing.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s a bit of a disappointment to see the holiday sweater design gracing a less capable controller, especially considering the Enhanced models tend to go on sale for $23 or less. However, it’s almost certainly going to be more of a collectible for some, in which case the additional feature set either won’t come in handy anyway, or would be better suited for the shelf.

