Magazine bundles with titles from $3.50/yr.: Arch Digest, GQ, Men’s Health, Cosmo, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a big-time magazine bundle sale with titles going for as low as $3.50 a per year. Including everything from Taste of Home and Bon Appetit to Inc., Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, GQ, and Cosmopolitan, this is a great time to refresh your subscriptions at a major discount or score a bunch of simple remote gifts with free delivery all year long. And DiscountMags will never charge sales tax or auto-renew your subscriptions on you. Head below for more details on the four for $16 or less magazine bundle sale.

Weekend magazine bundle sale:

This weekend’s magazine bundle sale offers any four titles in the sale for $16, which is $4 a pop and among the lowest prices we have tracked on just about all of the titles in the sale. However, you can also choose to a fifth, sixth, or seventh title to your bundle at $3.75, $3.50, and $3.50 per year respectively for what is easily the best prices of the year on just about all titles.

While you have to purchase at least 4 subscriptions to redeem the discounted prices, this is a wonderful opportunity to refresh your soon-to-expire subscriptions with a huge discount or lock-in a bunch of business gifts, for example.

All of the aforementioned titles and then some are all at the lowest prices we can find with this weekend’s magazine bundle sale. Be sure to browse through the entire sale right here.

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and dive into our September Reading List 2021 before you hit up our media hub for all of this weekend’s best movie and TV show deals.

More on Architectural Digest:

See what’s new and now in the world of design and architecture. AD showcases the world’s most extravagant homes and the interesting people who live inside them. Our world-class editors make sure to highlight the designers and homeowners from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!