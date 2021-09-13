Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors marked down to $69 + more from $59

Amazon has marked down the official Nintendo Joy-Con to $69 shipped in various colorways including Blue/Yellow, Neon Purple/Orange, Neon Green/Pink, and more. Regularly $79, this is a solid opportunity to complete your collection or score a new set at the lowest we can find. While we have seen this price point a number of times, there are several different colorways available right now that are matching the lowest we have seen this year. We are also tracking the official Nintendo Pro controller down at $59, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 as well. Each Joy-Con pack comes with a pair of Nintendo’s hybrid controllers that can each act as their own dedicated gamepad for couch co-op or for the new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game. Everything is rated 4+ stars from over 71,000 Amazon customers or more. Additional details below.

But if it’s just a quick and affordable extra gamepad you’re after, one of the many PowerA Enhanced Wired Controllers are among the best out there and come in at around $18 Prime shipped in various colorways. Just be sure to check out the new PowerA Mario Holiday Sweater Switch Controller as well as the latest Dungeon Jump Mario and Heroic Link designs.

Just this morning we got word that an official MSRP price drop could be on the way for the base model Switch ahed of the OLED model launch next month. You’ll also want to dive into the potentially upcoming Switch Online Game Boy library, our hands-on with the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, and get a closer look at the Nintendo x TAG Heuer Mario-themed watch collaboration.

More on the Nintendo Joy-Con:

2 Joy Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as 1 game controller when attached to the Joy Con grip

Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open Air Adventure. Number of Players: 1 player

Each Joy Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!