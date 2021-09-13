Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US price drops could be inbound

Nintendo Switch price drops could be on the way in the US if a recent official move in Europe is any indication. Nintendo has now brought the suggested retail price for its base model Nintendo Switch in Europe down, as reports suggest, to make way for its more expensive OLED model launching in October. The lowered MSRP could point at an upcoming drop stateside as well, but there have been no official announcements as of yet. Read on for more details.

Nintendo Switch price drops on the way?

The official Nintendo Switch price drops in Europe will see the regular £280 or €330 base model available at £260 and €300, respectively. While not the most significant price drop, a lower MSRP almost always results in even better deals, and with the holiday season right around the corner, Switch could be more affordable this year than it has been in years.

Nintendo cited reasons like currency exchange rates and the launch of its upcoming OLED model as motivation for the lower price in a statement to Eurogamer:

Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers… After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo went on to say that it “made the price change before the launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model so that the price differences between each model in Nintendo’s own retail channel, My Nintendo Store, would be what Nintendo judges to be appropriate for its own store.”

With the new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model set for release on October 8, 2021, at $350 in the US, this could very well mean Nintendo will adjust base model pricing stateside at some point or other. But there have been no official US Nintendo Switch price drops announced as of yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

As of right now, the Nintendo Switch costs $299 on Amazon in the US, but that number could very well drop to $269 or $279 (or less?) in the near future, yielding what could be the lowest deal prices in years over Black Friday 2021. Reports suggest there are no plans to bring these official MSRP alterations to Nintendo’s all-portable Switch Lite machine, so it looks like pricing on that one will stick at $199 through holiday 2021.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!