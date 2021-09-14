Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny, BabyBook Journal, more

It’s now time for all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside new all-time lows and some of the best prices of the year on Samsung’s flagship handsets, you’ll find loads more Android-friendly hardware deals right here and here. And now we are ready to gather all of the most notable Google Play software offers including Doom & Destiny Advanced, BabyBook Journal, Dementia: Book of the Dead, Business Card Reader Pro, and more. hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside a solid offer on the unlocked TCL 10L 256GB Android smartphone, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G and the best prices of the year on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G at up to $400 off. Those deals now join a Gold Box offer on the brand’s SmartTag trackers at 30% off and this discount on HP’s Chromebook 11 at $119. Anker launched a brand new Amazon sale today filled with notable deals on charging gear and more from $13, plus you’ll find additional add-on offers in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Doom & Destiny Advanced:

Embody 20 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 1000+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!