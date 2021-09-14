Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny, BabyBook Journal, more

-
AndroidApp StoreGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time for all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside new all-time lows and some of the best prices of the year on Samsung’s flagship handsets, you’ll find loads more Android-friendly hardware deals right here and here. And now we are ready to gather all of the most notable Google Play software offers including Doom & Destiny Advanced, BabyBook Journal, Dementia: Book of the Dead, Business Card Reader Pro, and more. hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside a solid offer on the unlocked TCL 10L 256GB Android smartphone, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G and the best prices of the year on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G at up to $400 off. Those deals now join a Gold Box offer on the brand’s SmartTag trackers at 30% off and this discount on HP’s Chromebook 11 at $119. Anker launched a brand new Amazon sale today filled with notable deals on charging gear and more from $13, plus you’ll find additional add-on offers in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Doom & Destiny Advanced:

Embody 20 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 1000+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

App Store

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

The unlocked TCL 10L 256GB Android smartphone falls to ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business ...
Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 2...
Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up t...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G sees one of its very first d...
New Amazon low takes $130 off OnePlus 9 Pro
Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet has dropped to a ...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees up to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A, Hexologic, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, LunarSight, more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Prime shipped (20% off, 1-year low)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $110

Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair at $85.50 shipped (Reg. $110)

$85.50 Learn More
Now Live!

New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50

$12.50+ Learn More
Reg. $50+

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential upgrades your bedside setup at $25 or less, more

$25 or less Learn More

Incipio unleashes new MagSafe and 100% compostable iPhone 13 cases

Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 cases with three new styles