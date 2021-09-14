Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Rare Replay on Xbox for $7.49 in digital form. Regularly $30, this is 75% off the going rate and a great chance to ad some classic Rare titles to your library. This bundle includes Perfect Dark and Perfect Dark Zero, Banjo-Kazooie titles, Kameo, Battletoads, and more. “Master the basics or test your skills with all-new snapshot challenges and 10,000 Gamerscore. Gaming’s greatest are back, lovingly presented and exclusively on Xbox One!” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Hitman 3, Alan Wake Remastered, Halo 3: ODST, SEGA classics, Mass Effect: Legendary, and more.

