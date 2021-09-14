Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Rare Replay on Xbox for $7.49 in digital form. Regularly $30, this is 75% off the going rate and a great chance to ad some classic Rare titles to your library. This bundle includes Perfect Dark and Perfect Dark Zero, Banjo-Kazooie titles, Kameo, Battletoads, and more. “Master the basics or test your skills with all-new snapshot challenges and 10,000 Gamerscore. Gaming’s greatest are back, lovingly presented and exclusively on Xbox One!” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Hitman 3, Alan Wake Remastered, Halo 3: ODST, SEGA classics, Mass Effect: Legendary, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Hitman 3 Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Live or Game Pass Ultimate only
- Alan Wake: Remastered PS5 pre-order $30
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Halo 3: ODST Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- SEGA classics from $3 on eShop (Reg. $8+)
- Shinobi, Puyo Puyo, more
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Little Nightmares II eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $23 (Reg. $30) on PS4
- Little Nightmares Complete eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 1 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Hidden Through Time eShop $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cloudpunk eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metroid Dread pre-order $60
- Plus FREE Metroid Dread Samus Mug
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $24.50 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Demon’s Souls $50 (Reg. $70)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II $23 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
