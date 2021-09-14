Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

-
75% off $7.50

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Rare Replay on Xbox for $7.49 in digital form. Regularly $30, this is 75% off the going rate and a great chance to ad some classic Rare titles to your library. This bundle includes Perfect Dark and Perfect Dark Zero, Banjo-Kazooie titles, Kameo, Battletoads, and more. “Master the basics or test your skills with all-new snapshot challenges and 10,000 Gamerscore. Gaming’s greatest are back, lovingly presented and exclusively on Xbox One!” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Hitman 3, Alan Wake Remastered, Halo 3: ODST, SEGA classics, Mass Effect: Legendary, and more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

