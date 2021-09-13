Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Little Nightmares II $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Royal for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 and currently on sale for $34 at GameStop, this is the current lowest listing we can find and the second-best price we have tracked at Amazon. “Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts” in a new semester at Shujin Academy players will take on new missions in real life and in the metaverse. The Royal version is “packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Little Nightmares I and II, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, NAMCO MUSEUM, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe, Watch Dogs: Legion Gold, Cloudpunk, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Little Nightmares II eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $23 (Reg. $30) on PS4
- Little Nightmares Complete eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 1 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Hidden Through Time eShop $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cloudpunk eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metroid Dread pre-order $60
- Plus FREE Metroid Dread Samus Mug
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $24.50 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Demon’s Souls $50 (Reg. $70)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II $23 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!