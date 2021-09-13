Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $30, Little Nightmares II $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Royal for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 and currently on sale for $34 at GameStop, this is the current lowest listing we can find and the second-best price we have tracked at Amazon. “Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts” in a new semester at Shujin Academy players will take on new missions in real life and in the metaverse. The Royal version is “packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Little Nightmares I and II, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, NAMCO MUSEUM, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe, Watch Dogs: Legion Gold, Cloudpunk, and much more.

