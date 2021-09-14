Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G at up to $400 off

After seeing the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G go on sale to start the week, those savings are now carrying over to another flagship handset. Amazon is now discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB to $899.99 shipped. Down from the usual $1,300 price tag, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $400 off while beating our previous mention by $50 in the process.

With Samsung having confirmed that this year wouldn’t be seeing the introduction of a new Note handset, those wanting to go with the more capable form-factor can still save on the latest version. Delivering a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support, Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Around back, there’s a triple camera array that rounds out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to $749.99. Undercutting our previous mention by $50, this offer amounts to $250 in savings from the original $1,000 price tag and marks one of the best prices of the year. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other smartphones in the Samsung stable also happen to be on sale this week, including the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Delivering only the second notable discount to date, you can save $200 on the recently-released foldable. Or if you’d rather go with a more traditional handset, the Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G is also up to $300 off.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

