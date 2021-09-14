Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con are now available at $67 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

VIP Outlet (97% positive feedback from over 330,000 reviews) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition for $67.15 shipped in refurbished condition. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $80 at Best Buy and Amazon where they have never gone on sale, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a perfect chance to add them to your collection. For comparison’s sake, Amazon renewed listing fetches $76 right now. Initially it was tough to even get your hands on these, so nows your rare chance to score them with a nice discount attached. We have the standard model Joy-Con on sale for $69, plus you can learn more on the Skyward Sword Edition in our hands-on review and down below.

These are the same Joy-Con you know and love but with a fresh coat of Skyward Sword paint. The right Joy-Con is themed after Link’s Master Sword while the left features a Hylian Shield design. A perfect companion to the new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and your growing Switch collection.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the new LEGO Question Block build, the latest Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers , and details on Metroid Dread gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game for Switch, potentially upcoming Game Boy titles for Switch Online, and the recent official price drop on Switch in the EU.

More on the Skyward Sword Joy-Con:

Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend.Experience the immersive world of The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD, with this set of specially-designed Joy-Con controllers. The right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif.

