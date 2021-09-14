Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con are now available at $67 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

-
Apps GameseBay Daily Dealsnintendo
Reg. $80 $67

VIP Outlet (97% positive feedback from over 330,000 reviews) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition for $67.15 shipped in refurbished condition. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $80 at Best Buy and Amazon where they have never gone on sale, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a perfect chance to add them to your collection. For comparison’s sake, Amazon renewed listing fetches $76 right now. Initially it was tough to even get your hands on these, so nows your rare chance to score them with a nice discount attached. We have the standard model Joy-Con on sale for $69, plus you can learn more on the Skyward Sword Edition in our hands-on review and down below.  

These are the same Joy-Con you know and love but with a fresh coat of Skyward Sword paint. The right Joy-Con is themed after Link’s Master Sword while the left features a Hylian Shield design. A perfect companion to the new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and your growing Switch collection. 

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the new LEGO Question Block build, the latest Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers , and details on Metroid Dread gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game for Switch, potentially upcoming Game Boy titles for Switch Online, and the recent official price drop on Switch in  the EU

More on the Skyward Sword Joy-Con:

Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con. Depending on the game, you might use a single Joy‑Con in each hand—or even give the second one to a friend.Experience the immersive world of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, with this set of specially-designed Joy-Con controllers. The right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business ...
Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitma...
Best Android app deals of the day: Cytus II, DEEMO -Reb...
Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors mar...
Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US...
Nintendo uploads final Metroid Dread gameplay overview ...
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life...
Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $79

Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors marked down to $69 + more from $59

$69 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 14, 2021 – Best Apple event day discounts

Learn More
49% off

Energizer’s LED Lantern can also charge your gear for $13 (Reg. $25.50) + more from $7

$13 Learn More
Reg. $40

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick is on sale for the first time at $28 (Save 30%)

$28 Learn More
$110 off

HP’s Chromebook 11 is a great OTG computer for note taking and Netflix watching at $119

$119 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, LunarSight, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
75% off

Today’s best game deals: Rare Replay $7.50, Hitman 3 $30, classic SEGA titles, more

$7.50 Learn More