LEGO’s new 2,000-piece Question Block recreates iconic Super Mario 64 levels

After getting a teaser yesterday, the LEGO Group has now fully unvieled the next set in its ongoing collaboration with Nintendo. Delivering a massive recreation of the iconic Question Block from Mario, the over 2,000-piece build arrives with micro-scale recreations of levels from Super Mario 64. Head below for all of the details on the all-new LEGO Mario Question Block.

LEGO unveils new Super Mario Question Block set

Stacking up to 2,064 pieces, the new LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Block arrives as a pretty unique tribute to the popular video game. Serving as not only an oversized and collectible recreation of the iconic in-game item, the build also expands to showcase miniature vignettes of various levels from the game.

Ranging from Peach’s Castle to the iconic Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and the Lethal Lava Trouble level, there are plenty of different locales from the N64 title. In order to pack in all of those details, the set stands over 7-inches tall and has plenty of compartments that open up to reveal the action inside. The LEGO Question Block is also compatible with the electronic Mario and Luigi figures, bringing some added play features in with the virtual side of the Nintendo collaboration.







By far my favorite aspect of the set has to be the all-new Nintendo microfigures. To go alongside all of the brick-built baddies, there are also some miniature recreations of icons from the Nintendo world. Of course, Mario makes an appearence with a simple design comprised of three bricks, one of which is an all-new element with a printed mustache. There’s also Peach, who is a bit less exciting.

Speaking of those enemies, you’ll find plenty of notable foes like a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, and baby penguin.

Dive into this LEGO Mario set on October 1

Joining the rest of the LEGO Mario lineup on October 1, the build enters with a $169.99 price point. That makes it the second-most expensive creation from the Nintendo theme to date, only behind last year’s NES recreation.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, we certainly thought there would be a little bit of a delay between yesterday’s teaser and the unveil today, but getting all of the full detials sooner is hardly ever a bad thing. And now that we do know what the next LEGO Mario kit will look like, I think there’s plenty to be enthralled about.

While it might not be the micro-scale Peach’s Castle that many were hoping for, this will likely be a day-one buy for many LEGO builders and Nintendo fans alike.

