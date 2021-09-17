Govee takes up to $50 off rarely-discounted lamps, wall lights, more + mix and match sale

Govee is now launching a new September sale, which is taking up to $50 off a selection of some of its more rarely-discounted smart wall lights, lamps, home theater immersion kits, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp at $119.99. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at still one of the very first discounts at $50 off, beating our previous mention by $24 to mark the best price to date. This floor lamp enters with a Philips Hue-inspired design and full color output, but without the more premium price tag. It pairs with Alexa and Assistant over Wi-Fi and showers your wall in ambient light thanks to the ability to dish out multiple colors at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a collection of other Govee discounts.

Alongside the straight cash discounts, you’ll also find a series of additional smart home gear eligible for mix and match price cuts. When you bundle several of the lights together, you stand to save even more than the base 10% off. Picking up two of any following accessories brings your savings up to 15% off, while adding three of these to your cart delivers 25% off.

If HomeKit gear is more your speed, we’re still tracking a 50% discount on this YEELIGHT multicolor lamp at $30. Or you could bring some ambient lighting to your space with this pair of meross light strips from $25. In either case, you’re looking at quite the series of Siri-enabled upgrades. But if that’s not doing it for you, our smart home guide is packed with offers as we head into the weekend.

Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp features:

This elegantly designed, a minimalist floor lamp provides diffused lighting to create breathtaking surroundings in your home living space. A slim outline and impressive color projection make Govee Lyra a delightful addition to your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!