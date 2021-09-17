Razer’s Iskur ergonomic gaming chair sees rare discount to all-time low of $400 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $499, today’s discount is just one of a few we’ve tracked, matching the all-time low at 20% off. Razer’s award-winning ergonomic gaming chair is crafted from a multi-layer synthetic PVC leather which is specifically designed better “withstand the wear and tear from hours of daily use.” That’s atop plush foam cushions with built-in lumbar support, and the armrests are adjustable in four directions for added comfort as well. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. See more options below.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Well, if you don’t mind ditching the Razer branding, this popular gaming chair features lumbar and neck cushions on its racing-style design for just $95. This one sports a steel frame with comfy sponge cushion seating, and it can recline up to 150-degrees. Over 53,000 customers have left this #1 best-seller with a 4.4/5 star rating as well.

You might also be interested in our coverage of Aukey’s RGB gaming desk at an all-time low of $80. Sporting a menagerie of hooks and plenty of space for your peripherals, it makes a great companion to your new gaming chair for only a portion of today’s savings. You’ll find even more deals like this in our dedicated gaming guide, so head over there if you’re after more ways to upgrade.

Razer’s Iskur Gaming Chair features:

This ergonomic gaming chair is wrapped in a material that not only feels great, but is tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the peeling that comes from long hours of daily use. For the perfect balance of support and comfort, the Razer Iskur has plush, dense cushions which provide better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!