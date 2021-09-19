Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook Go is on sale for the first time at $269

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $269 shipped. Usually fetching $300, this new release just launched earlier in the summer and is now on sale for the very first time. With $31 in savings, you’re looking at a new all-time low. Delivering a 14-inch display, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that is Samsung’s lightest Chromebook yet. Though that doesn’t mean it skips out on features, as there’s Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, 32GB or storage, and more, all backed by 12-hour battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of the Galaxy Chromebook vibes, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers, as well.

And speaking of very first discounts, HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 has dropped in price to a new all-time low. Delivering $200 in savings, the brand’s latest debut arrives with a more compact 11-inch 2K display alongside a unique kickstand form-factor with detachable keyboard at $399.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill.  Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

