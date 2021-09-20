Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon Mini Replica Unboxing [Video]

While I don’t play Destiny 2 nearly as much as I played the prequel, the Destiny universe still holds a very special place in my heart. Last December, after getting back into Destiny 2, the opportunity arose to purchase the limited-edition Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon mini replica after completing the in-game requirements, and I jumped at the opportunity to place my order. It finally came in, and I captured the unboxing process, so be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Bungie Rewards

Bungie Rewards started with an earlier expansion as a way for players to complete in-game tasks and purchase real-life items to commemorate their in-game experiences. All limited edition runs, Bungie has everything from Raid jackets for completing the hardest PVE activities in the game within a certain time limit to pins and medallions for other accomplishments.

Bungie also has plenty of other Destiny universe swag available included their own Destiny Toaster, which gives 10% of proceeds to charity.

Out of the box

Packaging is pretty simple on the Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon, but there are some nice details. On the box, there is a paragraph explaining the Bungie Rewards program as well as a large feather icon that is of special significance, considering the quest steps to acquire Hawkmoon in-game.

There is also a schematic sheet displaying the in-game stats and perks. This adds another great-looking piece to display with the Hawkmoon replica.









How does it look?

Hawkmoon is overall a pretty great-looking hand cannon in the Destiny universe. There are some other unique weapons like Thorn, but Hawkmoon has a clean design with beautiful feather details down the barrel and a subtle color combo.

This is a mini replica. The stand measures 5.25 inches long, and the whole thing is only just over three inches tall.

Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon: Video

The only moving piece on the Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon is the cylinder. This piece can rotate, though I probably wouldn’t play with it very much. The trigger and hammer have no action that I can tell.

The smaller size is great for displaying on my desk. I have some dreams of being able to actually hold it in my hand like a life-size replica, but most full-size replicas cost over $200 from third-party artists on Etsy.

Not all perfect

Unfortunately, it’s not all perfect. The cylinder on the left side under the barrel is a little crooked. It wouldn’t be that big of a deal if it was the right side, but the left side is the main display side, so it’s more obvious.

Additionally, when looking at the Hawkmoon from the front, it appears that the whole thing is just a bit off-angle or crooked. It’s like the base wasn’t quite put down in the right position, and to get the barrel stand to sit right, the whole thing is angled a bit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Bungie has created a great way to bring pieces from the Destiny universe more to commemorate your experiences in-game. I wish I would have gotten The Last Word replica, but despite the few flaws, I’m glad that I took the opportunity to pick up the Bungie Rewards Hawkmoon.

