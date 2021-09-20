Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1 of low at $60 (30% off), more from $29

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $69.99 shipped. With 30% in savings from its usual $100 price tag, you’re looking at the lowest price since June while marking the second-best discount to date at within $1 of the all-time low. As Roku’s flagship streaming media player, the Ultra arrives with 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features around out the package. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those Roku savings also carry over to its new Express 4K+, which is now down to $28.97. Delivering an all-time low, the 28% in savings make it as affordable as ever to bring one of the brand’s latest streaming media players to your setup. This best-seller isn’t quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, but will still upgrade a TV with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and AirPlay 2 support. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Then don’t forget to go check out the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K/+ which dropped this morning. Delivering two new ways to upgrade movie night with Dolby Vision on top of other staples of AirPlay 2, there’s also the bundled Voice Remote Pro and a convenient design that plugs right into the TV. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

