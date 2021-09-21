Save up to $121 on Lenovo’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook C340, more from $169

Walmart is currently offering Lenovo’s 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook C340 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179 shipped. Normally going for as much as $300, though currently down to $215 on Amazon, today’s deal saves you up to $121 at one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Powered by Google’s Chrome OS, the Lenovo Chromebook C340 is perfect for getting back to school no matter if you or your child is learning in person. It sports an 11-inch HD touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge so you can use it as a tablet as well. That’s backed by 32GB of onboard storage, with dual USB-A ports and a single USB-C port rounding out the hardware. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 450 customers. See more below.

If touchscreen capabilities aren’t a must, Walmart is also offering some impressive savings on HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook for $169 shipped. Currently listed down from $229, though currently going for $250 on Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked from this model and marks the best available. Packing 64GB of storage alongside 4GB of RAM and an octa-core processor, HP’s popular Chromebook is ready to take on a full day’s work with up to 16-hours of battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And finally, we’re still tracking a new all-time low of Acer’s Spin 311 touchscreen Chromebook down to $155. While this one only sports 32GB of flash storage, you can bump that up a full 100GB with cloud storage on Google Drive, plus keep the flashy 2-in-1 design from our lead deal. Or bolster your screen size with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 also at a new low of $100 off.

More on Lenovo’s Chromebook C340:

Lenovo C340 11 Convertible 2 in 1 Chromebook: Handle everyday work tasks with this compact Lenovo Chromebook. The 11.6 inch IPS HD display offers accurate color reproduction, and the built in microphone and 720p webcam enable clear video conferencing. Preloaded with Chrome OS, this platinum gray Lenovo Chromebook has 4GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, and the 32GB of eMMC memory loads and saves data quickly.

