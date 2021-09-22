Bring Super Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV and Siri Remote with elago cases from $14

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its T4 Retro Apple TV 4K Case to $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since launching at the beginning of the year and a new all-time low. Bringing a uniquely retro design to your Apple TV 4K, this elago cover is designed to imbue the streaming media player with some Super Nintendo vibes. Made of a soft silicone, it won’t scratch your device either and has an opening around back for plugging in all of the cables. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a discount on the companion retro Siri Remote case.

Carry over those gaming stylings to your Apple TV Siri Remote by picking up elago’s R4 Retro Case at $13.99. Down from $16, you’re looking at only the second discount we’ve seen and a match of the all-time low. Complete with the same Nintendo SNES-inspired design as above, this one treats your remote like the gamepad to round out the design. It’ll help keep things protected too, with a silicone build. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the previous-generation version.

And if you want to save on the latest Apple TV 4K, new Siri Remote included, you can now lock-in certified refurbished discounts via Apple. Having just landed on its own renewed storefront last week following all of the event announcements, this is a great route to take to score Apple’s latest without paying full price or sacrificing the warranty.

elago T4 Retro Apple TV 4K Case features:

Elago is bringing something new to the apple tv! Introducing the new t4 case – inspired by a classic console. Unlike other cases that cover your apple tv, the elago t4 transforms your apple tv into a classic console all while protecting it from everyday use and drops! Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your apple tv and the surface it sits on. Silicone prevents scratches on the surface it rests on and keeps it securely there with amazing grip.

