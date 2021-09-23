Disney’s Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer ships with a 10-ounce mug at 2021 low of $13

Amazon is offering the Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer with Mug for $12.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down nearly 19%, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. You’ll get a 10-ounce ceramic mug with your purchase as well as a beverage warmer to ensure your coffee doesn’t cool down when at your desk. There’s an illuminated Mickey power light, and this is the perfect early holiday present for the Disney lover in your life. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This 20-ounce tumbler allows you to take hot drinks on the road with you while keeping them hot or cold. It’s just $7 at Amazon and includes a lid and straw, as well as a cleaner. This is a good choice for those who don’t necessarily want to sport Disney branding. Plus, like we mentioned, this keeps drinks cool as well, which is something today’s lead deal just can’t do.

If you need to upgrade your coffee game, then consider COSORI’s glass pour over brewer. Designed with wooden accents, it’s available for $26 right now. Plus, we have more deals going on with pricing from $13.50, so be sure to check out previous coverage to learn more.

More on the Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer:

Keeps hot beverages and soups Warm

Convenient cord length for use anywhere

Perfect for home or office

Illuminated Mickey power light

Includes 10 oz. Ceramic mug

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!