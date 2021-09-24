Kensington’s new StudioCaddy streamlines your entire Apple charging setup

Kensington is now expanding its lineup of Apple products, delivering a sleek, all-in-one desktop charging solution for everything from your iPhone to MacBook. Arriving with an aluminum design that looks to be every bit as premium as it is versatile, the new Kensington StudioCaddy arrives to give every accessory in your Apple setup a home. Head below for all of the details.

Kensington debuts new StudioCaddy charging station

Earlier this year, Kensington released its StudioDock, which became quite a popular offering for docking your iPad into a USB-C hub, thanks to its unique design. Now the brand is back with its latest unveil, delivering much of the same streamlined design with a different focus.

Ready to dock just about everything in your Apple setup, the new Kensington StudioCaddy can holster all of the gear in your everyday carry in its aluminum frame. At the center of the experience is a 2-in-1 charging stand with a fabric coverage that pairs an upright 10W stand with a secondary 5W Qi pad. This will let you power up an iPhone at 7.5W speeds while also topping off AirPods or other headphones off to the left.

Kensington also throws some additional charging capabilities into the package. On the side of the base, you’ll find a 20W USB-C port that’s supplemented by a typical 2.4A USB-A slot. Given its desktop focus, the array of four different chargers will let you keep things nice and tidy in a compact footprint.

Magnetically attaching to the back of the Qi charging unit, there’s also a MacBook dock that holds your machine vertically to help clear off your desk. There’s much of the same premium build on this element of the StudioCaddy, which Kensington rounds out by adding a place to rest an iPad, too.

Bring Kensington’s latest to your desk

Clocking in at $179.99, the Kensington StudioCaddy seems to deliver much of the same experience as we found on its previous StudioDock. You can now buy it at Amazon, as well as direct from Kensington.

9to5Toys’ Take:

No matter how you slice it, $180 for even the most premium charging station is a pretty steep price. The Kensington StudioCaddy will need to be the most premium solution in order to justify that retail price. Though, with as impressed as we’ve been with the brand’s gear in the past, there’s a good chance that the latest addition to its stable can continue that legacy.

