Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD boasts speeds up to 2,700MB/s at low of $360 ($90 off)

Store4Memory (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB Portable Solid State Drive for $359.98 shipped. Originally down from $450, this took a dive to around $400 before going out of stock, and now finally reemerging at the all-time Amazon low. Matched at B&H. Outfitted with a Thunderbolt 3 port, this powerhouse SSD arrives with transfer rates of up to 2,700MB/s. Ideal for video editing or content creation, the compact design makes it a breeze to carry and transfer up to 2TB of your files, work, and content wherever you go. Currently rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Don’t have a Thunderbolt 3 cable lying around? Use some of those savings for this popular Belkin cord at $36. Boasting up to 40Gb/s speeds and 100W charging power to boot, this innovative 2.6-foot cable is always convenient to keep on hand. And if you can live with a slightly shorter cord, then you can knock the price down even further with this 1.6-foot model for $26.50.

Speaking of Belkin accessories, you might also be interested in our coverage of this handy flat-to-wall charger and more from the brand. These convenient GaN chargers boast an impressive 30W output with dual USB-C ports – perfect for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, or other devices at once.

More on Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD:

SPEED – The built in Thunderbolt 3 technology enables amazing speeds of up to 2400+ MB/sec read and 2400+ MB/sec write. No external power supply required!

PERFORMANCE – Perfect for video editing, content creation, or any other tasks that require additional storage space.

CONPATIBILITY – Requires Thunderbolt 3-equipped interface. PLEASE NOTE: Does NOT support USB-C connections that do not feature Thunderbolt 3.

