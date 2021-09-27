Save $149 on Hisense’s 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV at new Amazon low

Amazon now offers the the new Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV for $851.32 shipped. Down from the $1,000 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $149 in savings attached that’s $49 under our previous mention. Having just launched back in May, the new 2021 edition of Hisense 4K TV arrives with Android TV at the center of the experience alongside a ULED panel backed by 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR picture, you’ll benefit from four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1-ready) with plenty of onboard streaming service access to supplement the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Best Buy customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Another perk of the lead deal is that Hisense just kicked off a new 100-day trial program that delivers some added peace of mind to shoppers. As part of its new no regrets guarantee that you can read all about in our coverage right here, the program offers some extra assurance in case you don’t end up as impressed by all of the specs.

If you’d prefer a more premium Android TV experience, you can still lock-in $100 in savings on another Hisense 4K TV. Delivering a QLED panel, this 55-inch offering is also backed by 120Hz refresh rates and an HDMI 2.1 port. Then go check out Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition which went on sale this morning for $140.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!