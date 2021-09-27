Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022

Life is Strange Remastered Collection was announced back at E3 2021. The long-awaited title finally has an official launch date of February 1, 2022. This launch will contain both Life is Strange Remastered as well as Life is Strange Before the Storm Remastered, launching on Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. What all can we expect from the the launch? Let’s take a closer look.

Life is Strange Remastered brings the iconic franchise back to life

If you have never played the Life is Strange games, this will be the best way to experience the two award-winning titles like never before. There are remastered visuals and animations that “breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories.” Max will rewind time to get to the truth, while Chloe will form an unforgettable friendship while struggling to overcome her past.

Like before, the game takes place in a small town on the Oregon coast called Arcadia Bay. The area has seen its fair share of mysteries, like the disappearance of Rachel Amber, government corruption, family secrets, and even a supernatural storm. Your choices as Max and Chloe shape the past, present, and future of the small town, so choose wisely.

Available on all platforms, both old and new

Square Enix wants to make sure that all can enjoy its latest remaster. To accomplish this, Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available on Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and even Google Stadia. This will allow you to play the game virtually anywhere and enjoy the thrilling adventure that awaits.

You won’t have to break the bank to own this series

Instead of having to buy the titles individually, it’s only being sold as a pair under the Life is Strange Remastered Collection bundle. The total cost is $39.99 regardless of which platform you purchase it on, and you’ll be able to enjoy the game as soon as it launches on February 1, 2022. Don’t mind the Amazon date right now, the announcement was just made today for its availability date, and Amazon likely hasn’t caught up with the release schedule yet. Plus, as a pre-order bonus, you’ll get the Zombie Crypt outfit for Chloe, so that’s possibly a reason to purchase early.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s awesome to see companies remastering games from our past, especially when they overhaul everything including visuals, environments, animations, lighting, and even refined gameplay puzzles. Titles of old were fun when they were new, but with the advancements we’ve seen in recent years, it can be hard to go back and enjoy our favorites of yesteryear, so getting a high-quality remaster is always welcome.

