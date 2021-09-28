Paxcess’ 120W/18V portable solar panel delivers 18W USB-C, more at $143.50 (Reg. $220)

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120W 18V Solar Panel with USB-C $143.59 shipped with the code NSL4NY59 and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $220, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a high-power solar panel to take on vacation and trips, this is a great option. Delivering 120W of power at 18V, you’ll find a built-in 18W USB-C port, QuickCharge 3.0, and four different connectors to recharge portable power stations. Plus, when you’re done, it folds up into a compact form factor for easy travel. Head below for more.

If your energy needs don’t require 120W of power, then Renogy’s 50W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great alternative. While it doesn’t provide the same amount of wattage as today’s lead deal, coming in at $110 on Amazon saves you quite a bit.

Don’t forget that Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 is on sale for $240 right now. Not only does that mark a new all-time low, but it has a 60W USB-C output as well as 300W AC. This pairs perfectly with today’s lead deal and allows you to run an entire campsite off-grid if that’s your goal.

More on the Paxcess 120W Solar Panel:

Paxcess upgraded 120W portable solar panel, One of the highest charging efficiency, power your larger lithium power stations with the 120W Solar Panel. it is perfect for camping and RV life use. Included 4 different size of connectors, perfect companion for most portable solar generatos on the market (PAXCESS ROCKMAN 200W/300W/500W, ROCKPALS 250W/300W/500W/PRYMAX 300W portable power station, Jackery Explorer 160/240/500, Suaoki portable generator etc.)

