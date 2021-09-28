Paxcess’ 120W/18V portable solar panel delivers 18W USB-C, more at $143.50 (Reg. $220)

-
AmazonGreen DealsPaxcess
Reg. $220 $143.50

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120W 18V Solar Panel with USB-C $143.59 shipped with the code NSL4NY59 and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $220, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a high-power solar panel to take on vacation and trips, this is a great option. Delivering 120W of power at 18V, you’ll find a built-in 18W USB-C port, QuickCharge 3.0, and four different connectors to recharge portable power stations. Plus, when you’re done, it folds up into a compact form factor for easy travel. Head below for more.

If your energy needs don’t require 120W of power, then Renogy’s 50W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great alternative. While it doesn’t provide the same amount of wattage as today’s lead deal, coming in at $110 on Amazon saves you quite a bit.

Don’t forget that Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 is on sale for $240 right now. Not only does that mark a new all-time low, but it has a 60W USB-C output as well as 300W AC. This pairs perfectly with today’s lead deal and allows you to run an entire campsite off-grid if that’s your goal.

More on the Paxcess 120W Solar Panel:

Paxcess upgraded 120W portable solar panel, One of the highest charging efficiency, power your larger lithium power stations with the 120W Solar Panel. it is perfect for camping and RV life use. Included 4 different size of connectors, perfect companion for most portable solar generatos on the market (PAXCESS ROCKMAN 200W/300W/500W, ROCKPALS 250W/300W/500W/PRYMAX 300W portable power station, Jackery Explorer 160/240/500, Suaoki portable generator etc.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Paxcess

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Just $7 Prime shipped will snatch up this rechargeable ...
WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first ...
Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes l...
It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket...
Harman Kardon and JBL floorstanding speakers up to $250...
Amazon debuts the first Blink Video Doorbell alongside ...
Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.5...
Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 has a 60W USB-C PD port + 300W AC outlet, more at $240

$240 Learn More

This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid campsite at $90, more in New Green Deals

ECOFLOW 6-outlet 1800W power station is $351 off, more in New Green Deals

Kobalt 80V electric yard tools kick gas + oil out of your garage from $199, more New Green Deals

Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

20% off

Just $7 Prime shipped will snatch up this rechargeable arc lighter (All-time low, 20% off)

$7 Learn More
First deal!

WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first price drop to $220 + more from $130

$130+ Learn More

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals