Sony A7000 Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1 Sound Bar bundles on sale for first time at up to $200 off

After launching earlier in the month, the all-new Sony HT-A7000 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is now on sale thanks to these bundle promotions at Amazon. Right now, you can score the sound bar packaged with the new wireless subwoofer, rear satellite speakers, and more with up to $200 in savings attached. These are marking the very first price cuts we’ve seen and are of course, new all-time lows. As Sony’s latest and greatest in the home theater Sony’s A7000 Sound Bar arrives with Dolby Atmos alongside HDM 2.1 support for pairing with the latest consoles from Sony or Microsoft. Throw in the bundled accessories and you’re ready for about as immersive of an audio setup as they come. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for a breakdown of all the discounted bundles.

Sony HT-A7000 Sound Bar discounts:

Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-channel 500W Sound Bar features:

Discover a whole new level of immersion that envelops you in surround sound. Feel the action happening above and all around you with Sound Field Optimization personalizing the entire experience. Built-in side beam tweeters, X-Balanced speaker unit, and more bring you closer to the action than ever before. Futureproof your home theater with 8K/4K 120P compatibility for high quality video and sound.

