These rechargeable AAs and AAAs are worth 9,600 batteries per pack, starting at just $11

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its AAA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $11.99 Prime shipped when you apply code JCE9ZBAO at checkout. Doing so will take 40% off the usual fare, matching our previous mention. These rechargeable AAAs are designed to save you on constant battery buying and add a bit of eco-friendliness to your home devices in the process. Each one has a lifespan of approximately 1,200 uses and comes complete with a USB-A enabled charging port, so it’s already compatible with the odd charging block you’d have around the home. Head below to keep reading.

If you’ve already got a charging station at home, or just want to diversify your battery selection, this 8-pack of Delipow AAs is down to $11.04 Prime shipped. That’s down from a going rate of $13, marking the first and best discount we’ve tracked to date. Like our AAAs above, these AA batteries also feature a 1,200-cycle lifespan with 80% power retention even after three years. Perfect for cutting out needless waste and expenses, all at $1 under our lead deal.

Looking to upgrade around the home in other ways? We’re currently tracking some solid 25% savings on LIFX’s popular Day and Dusk HomeKit smart bulbs. These get their name from the warm, sunlight-like glow they produce, which is both warmth- and brightness-adjustable. Plus, they work with all the major smart home ecosystems, so you’ll be set to bask in stress-free lighting no matter what you’re working with.

More on the Delipow Rechargeable Batteries:

  • Rechargeable AA AAA Battery charger with smart LCD screen display indicates the whole charging process for the AA AAA batteries; “CHG” indicates charging. “ERROR” indicates battery damaged or installation error; Standard Input: DC 5V 2A.
  • AAA 1100mAh rechargeable batteries*8, LCD Battery Charger*1, AAA battery storage case *2; High capacity, recharge up to 1200 cycles, long lasting, save lots of money.
  • With Independent charging channels, 4 slots, can charge 1/2/3/4 pieces Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries freely. After in full, trickle charged mode will help maximize the capacity of battery to full.

