OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC see rare 1-day discount down to $120 (Reg. $150)

Today only, OnePlus is offering its OnePlus Buds Pro in both styles for $119.99 shipped. Delivering a rare discount to score the brand’s new flagship buds that usually sell for $150, today’s offer amounts to the best we’ve seen outside of a limited launch promotion from the start of the month. OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the first offerings in its stable rocking active noise cancellation features. Though there’s plenty more to the listening experience than just distraction-free audio, as you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $63 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

And speaking of OnePlus, this morning saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro. Delivering four Hasselblad-backed cameras, you’re looking at $154 in savings and a notable chance to grab the unlocked smartphone without paying full price.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

