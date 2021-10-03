Amazon’s latest eero 6/Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now up to 30% off starting at $62

Amazon is now discounting its entire lineup of latest eero Wi-Fi 6 packages headlined by the eero Pro 6 3-node system at $479. Shipping is free across the board. Typically fetching $599, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount of the year and a match of the all-time low from last holiday season. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the latest eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

Other eero discounts:

Speaking of the latest from Amazon, last week saw the retailer take to a virtual stage to unveil a whole host of new smart home offerings, Alexa-enabled gadgets, and even an autonomous robot. You can dive into a full breakdown of the event in our coverage right here, which details all of the new and upcoming releases from the retailer.

Amazon eero Pro 6 features:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

