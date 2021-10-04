Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at $20 (Save 33%), more

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Glow Smart Lamp for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Saving you 33% from the usual $30 price tag, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention from July as well as an all-time low set just once before. Amazon’s unique smart lamp pairs with all of the speakers and displays in its Alexa ecosystem in order to deliver multicolored lighting into your space. Ideal for kids, it packs unique features like being able to provide visual reminders for helping your little one stick to morning or bedtime routines alongside doubling as a night light and more.

Amazon is also continuing the savings over to its third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, which is now down to $24.99. You’re looking at the best price since Prime Day with 38% in savings attached. While not the refreshed spherical model, this one still provides all of the same access to Alexa for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Ideal for adding into an existing setup for calling upon Amazon’s voice assistant in another room, the speaker can stream Apple Music. There’s also a free bundled smart bulb, too.

Over the weekend, we also saw a series of Amazon’s latest eero 6/Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems go on sale, too. With up to 30% off, you’re looking at the best prices of the year across its most recent home network upgrades starting at $62. Just don’t forget to check out these Fire HD tablet deals from $40, as well.

Echo Glow features

Connect this multicolor smart lamp to your Echo device, and you can ask Alexa to change the color, adjust brightness, and create helpful routines. You can also control it with a tap. Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple. Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

