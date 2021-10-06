Amazon 1-day Fossil sale from $21: Watches, wallets, bags, jewelry, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of Fossil gear including watches, jewelry, wallets, toiletry bags, travel products, and much more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With deals starting from $21, this is a great time to refresh your wardrobe accessories with a new belt, matching wallet, or even some timepieces to enhance your fall look. The Fossil watches, especially when on sale, are usually affordable enough to keep a few of them around to match your outfit and today is a great chance to score some. Head below for our top picks from today’s Fossil Amazon sale.

Fossil Amazon sale:

Check out this ongoing deal on Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch, then head right over to our fashion deal hub for more discounts to upgrade your fall/winter look. This morning saw the J.Crew End of Season Sale go live with up to 50% in savings and you’ll find loads of notable offer in today’s Levi’s Friends and Family Event, not to mention all of the other sales you’ll find right here.

More on the Fossil Men’s Steel Casual Quartz Watch:

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible.

Mastering the balance of vintage inspiration with modern design, The Minimalist timepiece represents the minimalistic aesthetic from its clean face to its slimmed-down case, which sits effortlessly against the wrist.

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with three-hand analog display; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!