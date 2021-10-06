Amazon 1-day Fossil sale from $21: Watches, wallets, bags, jewelry, more up to 50% off

-
AmazonFashionFossil
50% off From $21

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of Fossil gear including watches, jewelry, wallets, toiletry bags, travel products, and much more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With deals starting from $21, this is a great time to refresh your wardrobe accessories with a new belt, matching wallet, or even some timepieces to enhance your fall look. The Fossil watches, especially when on sale, are usually affordable enough to keep a few of them around to match your outfit and today is a great chance to score some. Head below for our top picks from today’s Fossil Amazon sale. 

Fossil Amazon sale:

Check out this ongoing deal on Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch, then head right over to our fashion deal hub for more discounts to upgrade your fall/winter look. This morning saw the J.Crew End of Season Sale go live with up to 50% in savings and you’ll find loads of notable offer in today’s Levi’s Friends and Family Event, not to mention all of the other sales you’ll find right here

More on the Fossil Men’s Steel Casual Quartz Watch:

  • Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible.
  • Mastering the balance of vintage inspiration with modern design, The Minimalist timepiece represents the minimalistic aesthetic from its clean face to its slimmed-down case, which sits effortlessly against the wrist.
  • Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with three-hand analog display; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest...
J.Crew End of Season Sale cuts extra 50% off hundreds o...
Save up to $330 on Segway electric scooters today from ...
Land a cordless Greenworks leaf blower for the fall + m...
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones now $90...
Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone sports a 4-sensor camera a...
Levi’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sit...
Show More Comments

Related

METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid campsite at $90, more in New Green Deals

This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $450

Bring GoPro HERO9 Black and its 5K recording on winter adventures at $380 (Save $70)

$380 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s in-house shoes are up to 50% off: Concept 3 by Sketchers, 206 Collective, more

from $18 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

$20 Learn More
Orig. $170

Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker also brews single-serve, now $85 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

$85 Learn More
Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $13

From $13 Learn More