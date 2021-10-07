Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Kingdom Two Crowns, Dandara, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. You’ll find some fresh new deals in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs alongside today’s all-time low on Fossil’s Gen 5/E Wear OS Smartwatches, but for now we are turning our attention to Google Play’s software discounts. Highlights include titles like OK Golf, Kingdom New Lands, Kingdom Two Crowns, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone and these Google Nest bundles, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Fossil’s Gen 5/E Wear OS Smartwatches down to the best prices of the year. We also have some new all-time lows on the 2021 Hisense A6G 4K Android TV lineup with deals starting from $310 alongside everything else in our home theater guide. Anker’s eufyCam HomeKit security systems, floodlight cams, and more are up to $80 off today, SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD dropped to $265, and here are all of today’s smartphone accessory deals

Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 release day discount $49, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama. Enjoy a moment of zen while you play a round of golf immersed in the calming sounds of nature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers w...
Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon...
Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox c...
Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Metadata, Night...
Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 release day di...
New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S c...
Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia...
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Reg. $110+

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 leather wallet cases hit all-time lows from $68 shipped (Reg. $110+)

$68+ Learn More
From $1,600

Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon all-time lows

$249 off Learn More
Save 23%

Rest your iPhone 13 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at a low of $17 (Save 23%)

$17 Learn More

LEGO’s new 9,090-piece Titanic has been officially unveiled, measures 53 inches long

50% off

Show two old bed pillows the door with queen and king replacements from $10 each (50% off)

$10 each Learn More
$150 off

Score a year of The Economist magazine at up to $150 off with deals from $54

From $54 Learn More
Save now

Here’s another chance to save on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6, now down to $474

$474 Learn More