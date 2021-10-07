Smartphone Accessories: ESR Hybrid iPhone 13 Case $14 (Save 20%), more

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its new Hybrid iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case for $14.39 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at 20% in savings and one of the very first discounts on the recent release. Delivering a clear cover to your new iPhone 13, this case will let you show off whichever style of Apple’s latest handset your rocking while still adding in some extra protection. It also arrives with built-in MagSafe support, too. Learn more about the ESR iPhone 13 lineup in our launch coverage.

MagSafe-Compatible Charging: 36 built-in magnets provide auto-alignment and a secure lock with any HaloLock or MagSafe accessories for faster and easier charging. Total Protection: rigorously tested to ensure total drop protection on all sides; Air-Guard corners absorb shock so your phone doesn’t have to. Screen and Camera Protection: raised screen edges and Camera Guard lens frame provide enhanced scratch protection where it counts the most. Crystal Clear: scratch-resistant acrylic back lets you show off your iPhone 13’s original look with stunning clarity that lasts. Compatibility: only compatible with the iPhone 13; precisely aligned cutouts for speakers and ports and easy-press button covers keep your phone easy to use.

