Bring Amazon’s wood accent bookshelf speakers home at a new low: $30 (Reg. $52+)

Woot is now offering a pair of Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers for just $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. While this set is currently listed at $34 at Amazon, it started life at $98, went for as much as $80 or more this year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. A quick and affordable way to add a pair of bookshelf speakers to your setup, you’re looking at 50-watts of power and a 50 to 20kHz frequency response range. The brown wooden craftsmanship and black accents carry typical speaker connectors to easily integrate them with your existing amp and receiver setup as well. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of bookshelf speakers from a trusted brand at under $30 Prime shipped. Just make sure you have some extra speaker wire laying around to connect them up on day one. You can land 50-feet of Amazon’s 14-Gauge Audio Stereo Speaker Wire Cable for under $12.50 Prime shipped right now.

Speaking of home theater gear deals, we are now tracking a solid offer on the latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote as well as the AirTag-ready elago Locator Apple TV remote case and everything else in our home theater deal hub. That’s on top of these Amazon all-time lows on Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 4K smart TVs with up to $800 in savings.

More on the Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers:

Pair of passive bookshelf speakers (50-watt 50-20KHz)

2-way acoustic design for optimal sound quality; ideal for a stereo or home entertainment system

Power the speakers by connecting them to a receiver or amplifier

Handsome brown wooden craftsmanship with black accents

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!