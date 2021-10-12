Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic bundle delivers a wireless keyboard, mouse, more for $80

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, Mouse, and 10-key Keypad for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay Daily Deals. Normally fetching $100 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 20% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019, beating our previous 2021 mention by an additional $3. If your keyboard is in need of replacing, this is a great option all around. There’s a cushioned palm rest, which is something many overlook when shopping for a keyboard. It also promotes a neutral wrist position, as typing on a traditional keyboard can sometimes lead to achy wrists and hands. Plus, you’ll find that there’s an included 10-key number pad as well as mouse to round out your office setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.
Opting for the wired Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard saves some cash. Sure, you don’t get a separate 10-key keypad or the mouse, but the full-sized keyboard offered here does deliver a more neutral wrist position without having to break the bank. It comes in at $50 on Amazon and allows you to easily upgrade your desk on a tighter budget.
Don’t forget that the high-end CORSAIR K100 RGB keyboard is on sale for $190 right now. Delivering a premium mechanical experience, it can also leverage Elgato’s StreamDeck software for highly-customized macros. Sound intriguing? Our previous coverage shows you how you can save with a few simple clicks.
More on the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Bundle:
- Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. This keyboard features Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) technology, which is designed to help protect your information by encrypting your keystrokes.Dimensions for Mouse -Length-3.87 inch. Width-3.13 inch
- Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Thumb scoop helps to maintain the correct ergonomic hand and wrist position
- Natural Arc key layout mimics the curved shape of the finger tips. Domed keyboard design Domed keyboard design positions wrists at a natural, relaxed angle.
- Separate number pad Separate number pad provides greater flexibility for workspace setup.
