Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic bundle delivers a wireless keyboard, mouse, more for $80

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, Mouse, and 10-key Keypad for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay Daily Deals. Normally fetching $100 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 20% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019, beating our previous 2021 mention by an additional $3. If your keyboard is in need of replacing, this is a great option all around. There’s a cushioned palm rest, which is something many overlook when shopping for a keyboard. It also promotes a neutral wrist position, as typing on a traditional keyboard can sometimes lead to achy wrists and hands. Plus, you’ll find that there’s an included 10-key number pad as well as mouse to round out your office setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Opting for the wired Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard saves some cash. Sure, you don’t get a separate 10-key keypad or the mouse, but the full-sized keyboard offered here does deliver a more neutral wrist position without having to break the bank. It comes in at $50 on Amazon and allows you to easily upgrade your desk on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that the high-end CORSAIR K100 RGB keyboard is on sale for $190 right now. Delivering a premium mechanical experience, it can also leverage Elgato’s StreamDeck software for highly-customized macros. Sound intriguing? Our previous coverage shows you how you can save with a few simple clicks.

More on the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Bundle:

Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. This keyboard features Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) technology, which is designed to help protect your information by encrypting your keystrokes.Dimensions for Mouse -Length-3.87 inch. Width-3.13 inch

Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Thumb scoop helps to maintain the correct ergonomic hand and wrist position

Natural Arc key layout mimics the curved shape of the finger tips. Domed keyboard design Domed keyboard design positions wrists at a natural, relaxed angle.

Separate number pad Separate number pad provides greater flexibility for workspace setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!