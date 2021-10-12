PowerA’s flagship Fusion Pro wireless Switch controller nears low at $85 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $84.99 shipped. Down from the $100 list price, today’s rare deal drops the price to just $5 away from the all-time low. If you want to bring your Switch gaming to the next level, PowerA’s flagship Fusion Pro controller is a great bet. Featuring mappable gamepads which you can program on-the-fly, wireless motion control, and some super comfy rubberized handles, this controller brings a more classic feel and arguably better handling than the traditional Joycon. You can get a closer look with our hands-on review of the Xbox version right here, then head below for more options.

Don’t quite the need the latest and greatest? Then PowerA’s enhanced controller might be a more budget-friendly fit for only $32. This one arrives with two mappable buttons, 30-hour rechargeable battery life, and a spritely Animal Crossing-inspired design. So while it might not pack on-the-fly controls or some of the other more premium features, it’s still a great way to bring this controller set-up to your Switch for less than half of what our lead deal would run you.

Interested in streaming? Razer’s Serien Emote USB microphone is currently down to an all-time low of $100. It sports a programmable 8-bit display which you can trigger with emotes to spice up your streams, or let your audience engage with it through the chat function. You’ll find even more deals like these in our dedicated gaming guide, so pop on over if you’re looking to make the most of your screen time.

PowerA Fusion Pro Controller features:

The awesome PowerA FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch puts premium materials and professional-level gaming features at your fingertips. This high-quality Bluetooth-enabled gamepad includes swappable black and white faceplates with embedded anti-friction rings, a mappable Pro Pack with customizable paddles, swappable sticks, and a premium protective case for the controller and all components.

