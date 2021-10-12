Razer’s Pro Type mechanical keyboard is a dream to type on at new low of $105 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Pro Type Mechanical Keyboard for $104.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, this marks only the second discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $15 under our previous mention. Designed for professional writers, coders, typists, or anyone else who spends plenty of time at the computer, the Razer Pro Type sports tactile orange switches which take less force to use and produce less noise for use in office environments. The soft-touch keys are meant to provide a “luxurious, cushioned feel that makes it a joy to type on.” And with fully programmable keys, macro recording, and multi-device connection, you can get your work done faster and easier, no matter your field of specialty. Dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If you’re logging plenty of hours behind a desk, then you know how important it is to keep your hands and wrists at ease and in shape. That’s why I’d recommend putting those savings towards a reliable ergonomic mouse, like Logitech’s ERGO M575 wireless mouse for $50. The build is meant to mimic your hand’s resting position, with smooth thumb-control tracking to save space and help keep your wrist steady during work. Plus, you’ll get up to 24-months of battery life off a single AA.

Don’t miss out on today’s other headline Razer deal, with up to $54 off the Nari Ultimate haptic headset. This hi-fi headset is set to deliver a more lifelike gaming experience with hypersense techonology and THX spatial audio. You’ll also find a retractable microhpone here for streaming or co-op gaming, all at a new Amazon low.

Razer Pro Trype Wireless Keyboard features:

Razer Orange Mechanical Switches: For a quiter, yet tactile typing experience.

Ergonomic Design with Soft-Touch Coating: All-day typing comfort

Fully Programmable Keys with Macro Recording: Greater control and efficiency.

Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity for Up To 4 Devices: Convenient multi-tasking

White LED Backlit Keys: Giving off a brighter illumination

